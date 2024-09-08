Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Raised to $410.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Saia from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Saia from $610.00 to $550.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $523.00 to $566.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Saia from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $526.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $476.73.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $402.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $419.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $471.49. Saia has a 52-week low of $341.26 and a 52-week high of $628.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.74.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.17). Saia had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $823.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Saia will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Saia by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 68 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Saia during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

