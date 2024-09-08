VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Receives $33.44 Average PT from Analysts

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.44.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

NYSE VICI opened at $33.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $34.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VICI Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 780.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 1,888.9% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 254.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 363.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

