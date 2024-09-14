Fiduciary Group LLC Acquires 1,510 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.2% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $516.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $467.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $519.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $489.38.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

