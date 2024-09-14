iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,022,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,673,824 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 9.36% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $4,536,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,960,000. Gordian Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 60,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 77,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IVW opened at $93.38 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.53 and a fifty-two week high of $97.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.02. The firm has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.