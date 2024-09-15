Brokerages Set Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Target Price at $137.64

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.64.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SUI. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

NYSE SUI opened at $147.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.85. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $147.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 127.22, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 324.14%.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 3,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total value of $394,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,340,810.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in Sun Communities by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Sun Communities by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 29,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 15.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

