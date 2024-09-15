Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Update

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a decline of 57.3% from the August 15th total of 104,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Cansortium Stock Performance
Shares of CNTMF stock remained flat at $0.17 during midday trading on Friday. 42,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,073. Cansortium has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16.
About Cansortium
