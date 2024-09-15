Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Update

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a decline of 57.3% from the August 15th total of 104,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cansortium Stock Performance

Shares of CNTMF stock remained flat at $0.17 during midday trading on Friday. 42,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,073. Cansortium has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16.

Get Cansortium alerts:

About Cansortium

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in Florida, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company's medical cannabis products are offered in oral drops, capsules, topicals, syringes, dried flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and edibles under the Fluent brand name. It also sells various third-party branded medical cannabis products.

Receive News & Ratings for Cansortium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cansortium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.