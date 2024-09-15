Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Short Interest Update

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the August 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, UBS Group raised Commonwealth Bank of Australia to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.12. 7,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,168. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.00. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 52 week low of $59.95 and a 52 week high of $99.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.6378 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This is an increase from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous dividend of $1.37.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

