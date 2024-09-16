American Planning Services Inc. Has $679,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

American Planning Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.5% of American Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. American Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Westwind Capital acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $66.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.66. The company has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $66.47.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.