Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Trims Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 806,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,105,712 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Copart worth $43,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,232,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,369,000 after buying an additional 1,009,053 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Copart by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,419,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,551,000 after purchasing an additional 207,349 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Copart by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,008,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $867,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,781 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,262,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 28.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,861,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,466 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Copart Price Performance
CPRT stock opened at $50.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $58.58.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th.
About Copart
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
