Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Price Target Cut to C$7.00

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Free Report) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Acumen Capital cut their price target on Haivision Systems from C$8.00 to C$7.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Shares of HAI opened at C$5.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$169.47 million, a PE ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.44, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Haivision Systems has a one year low of C$3.31 and a one year high of C$7.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.74.

Haivision Systems Inc provides mission-critical, real-time video networking, and visual collaboration solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Makito Series video encoders and decoders for end-to-end transport of secure and high-quality HD video; video transmitters and mobile encoders for video contribution over bonded unmanaged IP networks; Command 360, a software platform for real-time visualization of business-critical information; Haivision Kraken, a video transcoder for mission-critical ISR, situational awareness, and field monitoring applications; Haivision Hub for Government, a video network service for live and low latency video streaming between government agencies and public cloud delivery services; and Haivision Media Platform that manages, shares, and delivers secure corporate communications, real-time video feeds, and broadcast IPTV.

