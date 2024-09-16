International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

IMXI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of International Money Express from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of IMXI stock opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. International Money Express has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $23.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average is $20.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.82.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). International Money Express had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $171.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Money Express will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 881,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,477,000 after acquiring an additional 115,294 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in International Money Express by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 728,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after purchasing an additional 36,124 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 1,229.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 571,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 528,139 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in International Money Express by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 477,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 152,464 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in International Money Express by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 458,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after buying an additional 24,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

