JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Insider Ed Warner Buys 15,000 Shares

JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN – Get Free Report) insider Ed Warner acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £14,250 ($18,634.76).

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of JLEN Environmental Assets Group stock opened at GBX 95.42 ($1.25) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 93.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 91.79. JLEN Environmental Assets Group has a 52 week low of GBX 83.46 ($1.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 104 ($1.36). The company has a market cap of £631.23 million, a PE ratio of -4,785.00 and a beta of 0.29.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.95 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s previous dividend of $1.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s payout ratio is presently -40,000.00%.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Company Profile

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

