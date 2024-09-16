Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the August 15th total of 168,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Moving iMage Technologies Stock Performance

MITQ opened at $0.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.35. Moving iMage Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.44.

About Moving iMage Technologies

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United States and internationally. The company provides automation, pedestal, projection pod, and power management systems; and in-house designed and assembled lighting products and dimmers, as well as distributes digital cinema projectors and servers.

