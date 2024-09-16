Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the August 15th total of 168,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Moving iMage Technologies Stock Performance
MITQ opened at $0.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.35. Moving iMage Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.44.
About Moving iMage Technologies
