Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) is Black Diamond Financial LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Black Diamond Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $19,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $202.41 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.94 and a fifty-two week high of $204.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.69.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

