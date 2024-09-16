Short Interest in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Increases By 41.2%

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 201,200 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the August 15th total of 142,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

The RMR Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of RMR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.20. The company had a trading volume of 16,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,205. The RMR Group has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $28.82. The company has a market capitalization of $799.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.87.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $205.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The RMR Group will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The RMR Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 365,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after buying an additional 71,549 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 203.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 63,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 42,288 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 39,270 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 14.8% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 282,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 36,369 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in The RMR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $689,000. 42.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RMR Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.