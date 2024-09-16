Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,709 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $83.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $84.57.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.