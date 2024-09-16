Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.06 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.67.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $199.93 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $214.66. The company has a market capitalization of $182.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at $33,233,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,237.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at $33,233,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

