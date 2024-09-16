Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,590 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,751,000 after purchasing an additional 861,704 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,380,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,356,000 after purchasing an additional 420,007 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,565,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,642,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,258,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,111,000 after purchasing an additional 200,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,195,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,746,000 after purchasing an additional 25,246 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $194.26 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.23 and a 12-month high of $196.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.79.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

