Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 92,450 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 51.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,450 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,262,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,718,000 after buying an additional 378,904 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,399,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,660,000 after purchasing an additional 695,205 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,093,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,849,000 after purchasing an additional 212,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,954,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,894,000 after purchasing an additional 246,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,802,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,388 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

IWR stock opened at $86.06 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $86.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.38.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

