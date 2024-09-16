Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.99 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $30,021,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 545.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 694,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,160,000 after buying an additional 586,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 66.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,460,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,164,000 after buying an additional 581,671 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,048,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 15.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,518,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,577,000 after buying an additional 479,796 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU stock opened at $48.80 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.47.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

