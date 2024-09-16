Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Decreased by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 154,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,632 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $538,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $98.64 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $98.66. The firm has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.53 and a 200-day moving average of $86.29.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

