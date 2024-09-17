DHK Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $1.06 Million in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

DHK Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of DHK Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $107.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.30. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

