One Capital Management LLC Purchases 547 Shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

One Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IHE. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5,562.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,207,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,696 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter valued at $18,942,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the second quarter worth about $12,165,000. Concord Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,880,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2,209.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after buying an additional 41,480 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Price Performance

Shares of IHE stock opened at $72.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.31. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $72.94. The company has a market capitalization of $729.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.58.

About iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

