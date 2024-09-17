Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Has $843,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,225 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.04.

Intel Stock Up 6.4 %

INTC opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $89.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. Intel’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

