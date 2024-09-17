DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) CEO Sells $8,252,500.00 in Stock

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $8,252,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 837,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,284,666.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Javier Rodriguez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Javier Rodriguez sold 9,881 shares of DaVita stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $1,609,120.85.

On Monday, August 26th, Javier Rodriguez sold 32,176 shares of DaVita stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.93, for a total transaction of $5,017,203.68.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVA traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.87. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.51 and a fifty-two week high of $166.04.

Institutional Trading of DaVita

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.00% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 12,191.7% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,626,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in DaVita by 899.8% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 12,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,571 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DVA shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

