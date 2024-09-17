FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their target price on FS Bancorp from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of FS Bancorp stock opened at $44.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $350.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.93. FS Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.07 and a 1-year high of $45.62.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $51.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that FS Bancorp will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

FS Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 8.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 290,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

