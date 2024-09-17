HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $98.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 120.57% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

RCI Hospitality Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of RICK opened at $44.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. RCI Hospitality has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $69.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average is $47.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.87 million, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.56.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $76.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.79 million. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RCI Hospitality

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

