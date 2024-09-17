Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.96) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.85% from the company’s previous close.

Spire Healthcare Group Stock Up 0.4 %

LON:SPI opened at GBX 236.50 ($3.12) on Tuesday. Spire Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of GBX 207 ($2.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 270.50 ($3.57). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 248.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 245.25. The stock has a market cap of £955.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,374.13, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.51.

Get Spire Healthcare Group alerts:

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.