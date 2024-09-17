Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.96) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.85% from the company’s previous close.
Spire Healthcare Group Stock Up 0.4 %
LON:SPI opened at GBX 236.50 ($3.12) on Tuesday. Spire Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of GBX 207 ($2.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 270.50 ($3.57). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 248.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 245.25. The stock has a market cap of £955.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,374.13, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.51.
Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile
