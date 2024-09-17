Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Stock Price Down 19%

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 19% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 342,697 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 167,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Midnight Sun Mining Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 38.15.

About Midnight Sun Mining

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, and gold deposits. It owns a 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses located in Zambia. The company was formerly known as Midnight Sun Capital Corporation and changed its name to Midnight Sun Mining Corp.

