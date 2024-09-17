Madison Wealth Partners Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.0% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,216 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 58,621,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,865,000 after purchasing an additional 270,565 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,878,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,859 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,769,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,647,000 after buying an additional 1,529,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,212,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,952,000 after buying an additional 768,822 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IEFA opened at $76.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.89. The company has a market capitalization of $120.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

