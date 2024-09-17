Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.820-0.880 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $970.0 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $986.1 million.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $43.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -318.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.70.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -436.36%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ST. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.10.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Articles

