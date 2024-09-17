Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.820-0.880 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $970.0 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $986.1 million.
Sensata Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ST opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $43.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -318.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.70.
Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.
Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ST. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.10.
About Sensata Technologies
Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.
