Plancorp LLC Purchases 2,503 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Plancorp LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC owned approximately 0.59% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $10,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,348,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,280,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 48,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 28,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,027,000.

NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $29.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $29.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.15.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

