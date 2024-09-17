Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Honeywell International by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,967,880,000 after buying an additional 1,746,759 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,451,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,352,867,000 after purchasing an additional 17,591 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Honeywell International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $698,312,000 after purchasing an additional 212,327 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $630,086,000 after purchasing an additional 325,272 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,698,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $553,880,000 after purchasing an additional 202,358 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.13.

Shares of HON opened at $204.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $220.79. The company has a market cap of $133.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

