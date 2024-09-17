StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of KTCC stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.89 million, a P/E ratio of 255.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Key Tronic had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $125.69 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Key Tronic

About Key Tronic

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Key Tronic stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic Co. ( NASDAQ:KTCC Free Report ) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 447,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.16% of Key Tronic worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.