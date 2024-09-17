StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Key Tronic Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of KTCC stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.89 million, a P/E ratio of 255.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Key Tronic had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $125.69 million for the quarter.
About Key Tronic
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
