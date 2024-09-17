Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 44,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the first quarter worth $37,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Stock Up 0.5 %

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X stock opened at $154.27 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 52-week low of $67.60 and a 52-week high of $162.49. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.75.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.