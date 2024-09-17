Virtu Financial LLC Takes $8.75 Million Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 73,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,747,000. Moderna accounts for about 0.6% of Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRNA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Moderna from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.93.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $81,467.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $859,486.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $81,467.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,486.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total transaction of $1,816,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,442,089 shares in the company, valued at $174,665,819.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,158 shares of company stock worth $11,167,312 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $69.17 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $170.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.72.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

