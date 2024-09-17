Plancorp LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Plancorp LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,036,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 309.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.3% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

ESGD stock opened at $82.63 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $83.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.77.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

