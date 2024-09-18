Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein Sells 4,114 Shares

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $49,409.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,196,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,397,382.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE:ACEL opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.84. The stock has a market cap of $990.03 million, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.47. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.
Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $309.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.24 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 4.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
