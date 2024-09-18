Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein Sells 4,114 Shares

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $49,409.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,196,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,397,382.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Accel Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE:ACEL opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.84. The stock has a market cap of $990.03 million, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.47. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $309.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.24 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 4.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACEL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 31,840.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 13.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 31,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Accel Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 123,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.