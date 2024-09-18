AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,500 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the August 15th total of 134,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ASAAF opened at C$19.75 on Wednesday. AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of C$18.65 and a twelve month high of C$22.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$20.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.02.

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes printed circuit boards in Austria, Germany, Other European Countries, China, Other Asian Countries, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Mobile Devices & Substrates; Automotive, Industrial, Medical; and Others.

