Beck Bode LLC Buys Shares of 4,500 CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.83.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $272.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.47. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $152.03 and a fifty-two week high of $293.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -426.44 and a beta of 1.11.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.06 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

