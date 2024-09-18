Beck Bode LLC Sells 4,723 Shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS)

Beck Bode LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,723 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF during the second quarter valued at about $591,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTDS opened at $51.65 on Wednesday. First Trust Dividend Strength ETF has a one year low of $40.13 and a one year high of $52.41. The company has a market cap of $23.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day moving average of $49.44.

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Dividend Strength ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2666 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

The First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (FTDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Dividend Strength index. The fund tracks an index of approximately 50 US stocks or REITs considered to be well-capitalized and have a history of increasing their dividends. Holdings are selected based on fundamental criteria and equally-weighted within the portfolio.

