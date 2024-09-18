CCLA Investment Management Has $117.62 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

CCLA Investment Management lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 467,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 30,385 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 1.8% of CCLA Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. CCLA Investment Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $117,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $272.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.78. The company has a market cap of $201.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.94.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

