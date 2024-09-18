Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Shares Up 5.6%

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.85 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.85 ($0.09). 243,078 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 756,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.48 ($0.09).

Blackbird Trading Up 10.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.50. The company has a market capitalization of £30.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -742.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a current ratio of 6.57.

Insider Transactions at Blackbird

In related news, insider Ian McDonough purchased 28,482 shares of Blackbird stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £1,993.74 ($2,633.74). Company insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

About Blackbird

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud-based video editing and publishing software platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

