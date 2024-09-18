Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO) Insider Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. Sells 483,000 Shares

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLOGet Free Report) insider Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. sold 483,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total transaction of C$43,470.00.

Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, September 6th, Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. sold 500,000 shares of Talon Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total value of C$45,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, July 9th, Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. sold 349,844 shares of Talon Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total value of C$45,899.53.

Talon Metals Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TLO opened at C$0.09 on Wednesday. Talon Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.08 and a 52-week high of C$0.31. The stock has a market cap of C$79.45 million, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Talon Metals

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

