iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stock Position Increased by G2 Capital Management LLC OH

G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 9.7% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. G2 Capital Management LLC OH owned 0.11% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $31,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IUSB. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $47.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.56. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $47.43.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

