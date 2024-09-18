Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Sells 912,730 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lessened its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 97.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 912,730 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 116,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Stericycle by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mirova increased its position in Stericycle by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirova now owns 47,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SRCL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Stericycle Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $61.68 on Wednesday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $61.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.07 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

