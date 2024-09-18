CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) EVP Mark Steven James Sells 18,547 Shares

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) EVP Mark Steven James sold 18,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $938,107.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,141.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CNA Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE CNA opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. CNA Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $37.95 and a 52 week high of $52.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.10.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CNA Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.43%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of CNA Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CNA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNA Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNA. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 28.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CNA Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 10,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About CNA Financial

(Get Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.