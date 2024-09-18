CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) EVP Mark Steven James Sells 18,547 Shares

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) EVP Mark Steven James sold 18,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $938,107.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,141.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
CNA Financial Stock Down 0.7 %
NYSE CNA opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. CNA Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $37.95 and a 52 week high of $52.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.10.
CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.
CNA Financial Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of CNA Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNA Financial
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNA. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 28.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CNA Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 10,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.
About CNA Financial
CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.
