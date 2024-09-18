Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Rating Increased to Strong Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NUVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nuvalent from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $102.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

NASDAQ NUVL opened at $104.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -43.46 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.97. Nuvalent has a 12 month low of $39.86 and a 12 month high of $113.51.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.12). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nuvalent will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuvalent news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $264,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,936,394. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nuvalent news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $264,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,936,394. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $160,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 232,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,652,914.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,834 shares of company stock worth $6,818,117 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVL. Darwin Global Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 2,390.5% during the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,436,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,902,000 after buying an additional 1,379,266 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nuvalent by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,668 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,331,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,951,000 after purchasing an additional 502,259 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,917,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,735,000 after buying an additional 454,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvalent in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

