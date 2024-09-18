Purus Wealth Management LLC Sells 626 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Purus Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 5.5% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $12,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the second quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG stock opened at $483.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $496.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $641,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,006.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

