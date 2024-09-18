Penny Tom Sells 38,806 Shares of Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Stock

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) insider Penny Tom sold 38,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total transaction of $32,985.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,543.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Equillium Stock Down 0.6 %

EQ stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. Equillium, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 million. Equillium had a negative return on equity of 36.88% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equillium, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equillium

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Equillium by 43.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 91,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equillium during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equillium in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,215,000. 27.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of lupus nephritis.

